Cardi B Reveals Heartbreak and Frustration in Emotional Instagram Live

Cardi B recently took to Instagram Live to share her emotions about her split from Offset. In the emotional video, she expressed her frustration and heartbreak, leading to tears.

The video captured Cardi’s voice, although her face was not visible. She spoke directly to the camera, sharing her candid thoughts and feelings about her now ex-partner. She voiced her frustrations about Offset playing games with her, especially during her most vulnerable moments.

Cardi revealed that she had refrained from doing anything the day prior, while Offset celebrated his birthday with a star-studded party. She expressed how she felt hurt his actions and the lack of gratitude for her support over the years.

Throughout the emotional video, Cardi’s voice cracked as she held back her tears. She lamented that she had been holding back in sparing Offset, highlighting the lack of appreciation she felt for her efforts in their relationship.

Cardi took her frustrations to the internet because she believed that Offset didn’t take her seriously in their private conversations. She also addressed him on Twitter, causing fans to speculate about the state of their relationship.

Earlier this week, Cardi announced their split, admitting that she had been hesitant to share the news with the world. The couple, who married in 2017 and shares children, has faced ups and downs throughout their marriage, with Cardi filing for divorce twice.

While Cardi B’s Instagram Live showcased her raw emotions and the challenges faced in her relationship with Offset, it remains to be seen how they will move forward as individuals and co-parents.