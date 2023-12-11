Cardi B Confirms Split from Offset Amid Cheating Rumors

Cardi B has officially announced her separation from husband Offset, putting an end to their tumultuous relationship. The “Up” rapper revealed the breakup during an Instagram Live session, stating that she has been single for quite some time now. While addressing recent events, she brushed off the cheating rumors, emphasizing her independence.

The break-up comes after Offset was accused of sleeping with rapper Blueface’s ex-girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. However, Offset vehemently denied the allegations and expressed his frustration over the baseless claims. In response to Cardi B’s announcement, he tweeted: “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady. Real talk man you need some help!”

Cardi B admitted to struggling with how to make the news public, but felt that the recent turn of events served as a sign. She mentioned that she had wanted to reveal the split before but reconsidered. The couple had recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Cardi B’s cryptic post about people outgrowing relationships further fueled speculation.

The former couple, both 31 years old, were in Arizona over the weekend for the TikTok in the Mix music event. Cardi B headlined the sold-out show, while Offset made a surprise appearance on stage. Despite their professional commitments, it is evident that their personal relationship has reached its breaking point.

Cardi B and Offset have had a tumultuous history since their marriage in 2017. They initially split in 2018 following the birth of their daughter, Kulture. However, they later reconciled and even welcomed another child, their son Wave, in 2021. Throughout their ups and downs, cheating allegations have haunted their relationship, and it appears that their constant arguments finally took a toll on their bond.

As Cardi B looks toward the future, she expressed her desire for a fresh start and a new beginning. While it is undoubtedly a challenging time for both parties involved, they will now focus on co-parenting their children. Cardi B and Offset’s journey together may have come to an end, but they will always be connected through their blended family, which they have previously described as “a blessing.”