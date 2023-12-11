Cardi B Confirms Breakup with Offset and Looks Forward to a Fresh Start

Cardi B recently took to Instagram Live to address the rumors surrounding her relationship with Offset and confirmed that the pair have been broken up for some time. While fans had speculated about their breakup after noticing that they had unfollowed each other on social media, the rapper finally set the record straight.

During her Live session, Cardi B expressed that she had dropped hints to her followers through her music choices and unfollowing actions. Although she did not initially disclose the reason for their separation, she revealed that she had been single for a while and felt it was time to share the news with her fans.

Cardi B explained that she had contemplated revealing the split during a previous Live session but changed her mind. However, she emphasized that the situation had been ongoing for some time and regarded it as a sign of a new beginning. Looking ahead to 2024, the rapper expressed excitement for a fresh start and a new life.

As of now, Offset has not responded to Cardi B’s confirmation of their breakup. Over the weekend, he found himself embroiled in another controversy after being accused of infidelity with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. The rapper has vehemently denied these accusations.

While Cardi B and Offset’s breakup brings an end to their relationship, it also marks the start of a new chapter for both artists. Fans will undoubtedly follow their individual journeys as they navigate their personal lives and continue to make music that resonates with audiences worldwide.