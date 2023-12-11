Title: Cardi B Confirms Breakup with Offset, Looks Forward to a Fresh Start

Summary: Cardi B took to Instagram Live to confirm the end of her relationship with Offset, stating that she has been single for a while. The announcement came amidst rumors of infidelity on Offset’s part. Cardi B expressed her desire for a new beginning and is looking forward to starting 2024 afresh.

Cardi B made a surprising revelation during an Instagram Live session on Sunday. She confirmed that she is no longer with her husband, Offset. Speculations had been circulating after fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram last week. However, unlike Olivia Rodrigo’s accidental Instagram mishap, it appears that Cardi B’s unfollowing was a deliberate choice.

In her Live video, Cardi B addressed her relationship status, mentioning that she had dropped hints through her social media posts. She emphasized that she had been single for a while and wasn’t bothered the rumors surrounding her breakup. Furthermore, she expressed her reluctance to publicly disclose the details of her split, stating that she had found today’s events to be a sign for a fresh start.

While Cardi B did not explicitly mention the rumors of Offset’s alleged infidelity with Chrisean Rock, it is suspected that her comments were in response to these speculations. Offset had promptly denied the rumors, taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to defend himself and insist that he had never been involved with Chrisean Rock. Cardi B’s decision to address her relationship status now, amidst these rumors, suggests that she is ready to move on from the situation.

Cardi B ended her Live session expressing her excitement for a new life and a fresh beginning. The couple, who privately wed in September 2017, share two children together. With this announcement, Cardi B looks forward to starting the year 2024 with a clean slate.