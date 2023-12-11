Cardi B Announces Split from Offset on Instagram Live

Cardi B took to Instagram Live last night to confirm that she has ended her relationship with Offset. While speculation had been circulating for some time, the rapper finally revealed the news to her fans.

Instead of directly addressing the rumors, Cardi B dropped hints through her music choices and online activity. She mentioned how she had been single for a while now but hadn’t found the right moment to make it public. However, she felt that the events of the day were a sign to finally share the news.

“The last time I got on Live, I wanted to tell you guys, but I wasn’t sure how. So, I changed my mind. But it’s been like this for a while, and I think that’s a sign,” Cardi B explained.

The rumors of a troubled marriage between Cardi B and Offset began when fans noticed that the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi B further fueled speculation with two cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories, hinting at a growing disconnect in their relationship.

While Cardi B didn’t explicitly mention the reason behind their breakup, Offset recently found himself at the center of cheating accusations made Blueface on Twitter. However, Offset quickly denied the allegations, stating that he had never been involved with the woman in question.

As the news of Cardi B and Offset’s split becomes official, fans are left with mixed feelings. Some are disappointed, while others are excited to see what the future holds for both artists. Only time will tell how this new chapter unfolds for Cardi B and her journey into 2024.