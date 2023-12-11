Cardi B Confirms Breakup with Offset

Cardi B, the renowned rapper, has officially announced her split from her husband Offset. During an Instagram Live session, she admitted that she has been single for a while now, confirming the rumors that had been circulating.

Although fans had speculated about the breakup after Cardi B and Offset unfollowed each other on Instagram and she shared cryptic messages on her Story, the rapper finally addressed the situation directly. She stated, “You know when you just outgrow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I gotta put myself first!” These messages left fans wondering about the status of her marriage.

While Cardi B acknowledged that some fans might have picked up on hints from her Live sessions and Instagram Stories, where she shared specific music that reflected her emotions, she emphasized that she doesn’t care to find out about the rumors or confirm events related to her breakup. She revealed that she had been hesitant to go public with the news and struggled to inform the world about her split. However, recent events and her Live session were a clear indication that it was time to share the truth.

The rapper expressed her gratitude for the support and understanding from her fans. Even though it was not an easy decision, Cardi B felt that it was important to prioritize her own happiness and be honest about her relationship status.

This announcement has left fans eager to know more about the situation and what led to the break up. As Cardi B shared these details, her supporters are anxiously awaiting further updates from the rapper.

