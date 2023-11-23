Cardi B Addresses Criticism of Plastic Surgery and Gym Videos

Cardi B, the renowned rapper, recently responded to a social media user’s criticism of her gym videos after undergoing plastic surgery. The user accused Cardi and other celebrities of pretending to work out despite relying on surgery to maintain their appearance. In her clap back, Cardi explained her commitment to fitness and addressed the misconception around plastic surgery and exercise.

Cardi emphasized that she has always been open about her procedures and acknowledged that she doesn’t gain weight easily. Instead, her goal is to build muscle rather than maintain fat. She also shed light on the concept of visceral fat, which accumulates in the spaces between organs and poses serious health risks. This type of fat cannot be removed through surgery and can only be reduced through consistent exercise.

Cardi’s decision to prioritize exercise is not a new development. In 2019, she announced her intention to focus on working out after a challenging recovery from a surgery. She has since shared her gym routines on social media, including stretching exercises and various strength training activities. Cardi emphasized that despite having had surgery, working out is essential to target visceral fat and achieve a well-toned physique. She also highlighted the importance of exercise in relation to maintaining overall health.

This is not the first time Cardi has faced scrutiny regarding her gym habits. In the past, she has addressed misconceptions about the effectiveness of exercise for individuals who have undergone liposuction. According to Cardi, even with a small waist, individuals without exercise can still retain excess belly fat.

Ultimately, Cardi’s response not only defends her personal fitness journey but also educates her followers about the significance of exercise in reducing visceral fat. By sharing her own experiences and knowledge about fitness, she inspires others to prioritize their health and embrace exercise as a means of achieving their desired physique.