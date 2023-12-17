Cardi B Opens Up About the Struggles in Her Marriage

Cardi B recently took to Instagram to express her deep frustrations with her husband, Offset, hinting at the struggles they have been facing in their marriage. Although she did not reveal her face on the livestream, her tearful voice conveyed the pain she was feeling. The rapper accused Offset of playing games with her during her most vulnerable moments, leaving her feeling hurt and lacking confidence.

While the exact cause of their current troubles remains unknown, it is evident that Cardi B has reached a breaking point. Just a few days earlier, she had announced their separation, which is not the first time they have faced such difficulties. Cardi previously filed for divorce in September 2020 after allegations of infidelity, but the couple eventually reconciled. Despite this, Cardi has referred to herself as single in recent times, even though they have been seen together publicly.

The recent livestream came after Cardi had tweeted a cryptic message directed at Offset, calling him derogatory names and expressing her frustration. Offset has not yet made any public comments regarding the situation, but it is clear that the strain on their marriage has affected Cardi greatly.

While it is disheartening to witness the struggles Cardi B and Offset are facing, it is important to remember that relationships can be complex and challenging. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to work through their issues and find a way back to a happier place in their marriage.