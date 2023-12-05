Cardi B and Offset Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

In a recent turn of events, the popular hip-hop couple Cardi B and Offset have unfollowed each other on Instagram. This news has caught the attention of their eagle-eyed fans, who have been closely following their relationship.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, and Offset, whose birth name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, made this decision just hours after Cardi B posted a cryptic Instagram story. In the post, she revealed, “You know sometimes you just outgrow relationships.” She further expressed her feelings stating, “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings… I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST.”

While the reasons behind their decision to unfollow each other remain unknown, fans are already speculating about the state of their relationship. Some suggest that this could be a sign of trouble between the couple, while others believe it could simply be a temporary disagreement.

Cardi B and Offset have been known for their on-again, off-again relationship over the years. They initially got married in 2017, but filed for divorce in 2020 citing irreconcilable differences. However, they eventually reconciled and have been seen together in public since then.

It is worth noting that unfollowing each other on social media does not always indicate the end of a relationship. Many celebrities have unfollowed each other in the past but later reconciled. Only time will tell what the future holds for Cardi B and Offset.

As fans eagerly await updates from the couple, one thing is clear – Cardi B and Offset’s decision to unfollow each other on Instagram has sparked a wave of curiosity and speculation among their devoted followers.