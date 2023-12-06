Cardi B and Offset Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Hint at Relationship Drama

In the latest social media drama, rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset have unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumors of trouble in their relationship. Cardi B, known for her hit song “Bodak Yellow,” took to Instagram to speak candidly about getting rid of “dead weight” and prioritizing herself.

While she didn’t explicitly mention Offset, her statements alluded to the ongoing relationship drama between the hip-hop couple. Cardi B expressed her desire to grow and evolve, stating that sometimes it is necessary to let go of people who are holding her back.

“I know where I wanna be next year… You gotta get rid of dead weight,” Cardi B said. “And when it comes to dead weight… mentality, procrastination, laziness, and people. Because a lot of people are dead weight too.”

Offset also hinted at the relationship troubles sharing a clip from the movie Scarface on Instagram, suggesting that he is the mastermind behind their achievements. However, the post has since been deleted.

The couple has been no stranger to public conflicts, with Offset previously accusing Cardi B of cheating. In their collaboration song “Jealousy,” they addressed their relationship issues, showcasing a tumultuous dynamic.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and have two children together. Despite their ups and downs, the future of their relationship remains uncertain. As of now, neither Cardi B nor Offset’s representatives have commented on the recent Instagram unfollowing.

This latest episode underscores the challenges faced celebrity couples in maintaining a healthy and stable relationship amidst fame and public scrutiny. Only time will tell if Cardi B and Offset can weather this storm and find a way to reconcile their differences.