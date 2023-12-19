Cardi B and Offset’s New Year’s Eve Show becomes a Highly Anticipated Face-off

Cardi B and Offset have experienced a highly publicized breakup, citing cheating allegations as the cause. Despite their separation, both artists are scheduled to perform at the Fontainbleu hotel in Miami, Florida during the upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration. However, there’s a twist – they will be playing on different stages, but within the same venue.

The recent cheating accusations put a strain on their relationship, and Cardi B, the WAP singer, confirmed their breakup in an emotional statement. While Offset denies any wrongdoing, Cardi B expressed her disinterest in seeking the truth. On social media, she stated, “I don’t care to find out because I’ve been single for a minute now.”

Attendees of the New Year’s Eve party at the Fontainbleu hotel can expect a remarkable show from Cardi B, as tickets for her performance are priced between $5,000 and $25,000 for stage-front cabanas accommodating larger groups. On the other hand, Offset will be delivering an electrifying performance at the hotel’s renowned club, LIV, with ticket prices ranging from $125 to $15,000.

Despite their separation, Cardi B did not hold back during a recent online rant. She publicly criticized Offset, accusing him of disloyalty and failing to appreciate her support throughout their relationship. “You’ve really been feeling yourself… because of your b**** a** album and s**t. And you really been doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I motherf**king helped your ass,” she expressed her frustration.

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and have two children together, their five-year-old daughter Kulture and their two-year-old son Wave.

The anticipation surrounding Cardi B and Offset’s New Year’s Eve performances is unprecedented. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness these talented artists make a remarkable comeback despite their personal struggles.