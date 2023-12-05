Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Status Sparks Speculation

Reports are swirling about the state of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship after the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. This move has left fans questioning whether there is discord in their marriage. However, it is important to note that unfollowing each other on social media does not necessarily indicate a breakup.

Cardi B, in her Instagram Story, hinted at growing out of relationships and emphasized the need to prioritize herself. Offset also shared a cryptic post, quoting a line from the movie Scarface, which further fueled speculation. However, neither of them has made an official statement regarding their relationship status.

The couple’s history has been marked ups and downs. In 2018, Cardi announced their split amid rumors of infidelity on Offset’s part. They later reconciled, but faced another rough patch in September 2020 when Cardi filed for divorce. However, she dismissed the filing a month later.

Earlier this year, Cardi called out Offset for accusing her of cheating on him. She made it clear that she is not just “anybody” and that if she were giving her affection to someone else, the world would know. Offset later admitted that his cheating allegations were false, attributing them to being intoxicated.

Despite these challenges, the couple has publicly shown moments of unity. They appeared together on the red carpet at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards and Offset spoke about saving their marriage on a podcast. He emphasized the importance of respect, dedication, and communication in their relationship.

While fans and followers continue to speculate about Cardi B and Offset’s current relationship status, it is crucial to remember that personal lives are not always accurately reflected on social media. Only time will reveal the true state of their union.