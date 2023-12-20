Cardi B and Offset to Compete in New Year’s Eve Showdown in Miami

Cardi B and Offset, the once power couple known for throwing extravagant parties together, are now going head-to-head in a competition to host the best New Year’s Eve party in Miami. Although they recently announced their breakup, the famous exes have chosen to host their respective events at the Fontainbleu Hotel on the same night.

Fans eager to see Cardi B perform live can secure tickets ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 for stage-front cabanas at the hotel. Meanwhile, Offset will be showcasing his skills at the hotel’s club, LIV, with ticket prices ranging from $125 to $15,000. It’s a battle of the exes, and both stars are determined to prove that they can throw a showstopping event.

The news of their separation first circulated on social media when fans noticed that Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other. Cardi B confirmed the split through a cryptic Instagram Story, expressing her desire to prioritize herself and move on from the relationship. While she admitted to being single for some time, she finally found the courage to share the news with her followers.

Despite their breakup, the couple shares two children together, Kulture and Wave, who were born in 2021. Offset also has three other children from previous relationships, further solidifying the complexity of their intertwined lives.

As Cardi B and Offset embark on their separate paths, their New Year’s Eve showdown in Miami will be a spectacle to watch. Fans eagerly anticipating the events can expect a night filled with unforgettable performances, extravagant decorations, and an atmosphere of fierce competition. Who will host the best party? Only time will tell.