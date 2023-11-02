Stream to Save: How Card-Linked Offers Help Consumers Beat Rising Streaming Prices

Streaming services have become a staple in the lives of many consumers, providing access to a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. However, as prices continue to rise, consumers are seeking ways to save on their subscriptions. This is where card-linked offers come into play.

According to a recent report PYMNTS Intelligence, a collaboration with Banyan, card-linked offers can be a game-changer for deal-seeking consumers. The report, titled “Leveraging Item-Level Receipt Data: How Card-Linked Offers Drive Customer Loyalty,” surveyed over 2,000 U.S. consumers and found that 85% of respondents are likely to use a product-specific card-linked offer program. Among them, 54% plan to use these offers in the next three months to purchase subscriptions for digital streaming products.

The rise in streaming prices has sparked concerns among streaming service providers. For instance, Disney+ experienced a loss of 7.4% of its subscribers in the fiscal third quarter due to plans of increasing monthly fees. Similarly, password sharing crackdowns have also contributed to the decline in subscriptions.

However, some streaming services are capitalizing on the demand for card-linked offers to retain and attract customers. NBCUniversal’s Peacock recently partnered with Mastercard to provide eligible cardholders with statement credits when subscribing to its Premium monthly plan. Similarly, Bank of America expanded its Customized Cash Rewards credit card to offer cash back on streaming services.

These partnerships between financial institutions, streaming services, and payment networks showcase the growing popularity and effectiveness of card-linked offers in the streaming industry. By providing discounts and incentives, consumers are more likely to subscribe and remain loyal to a particular streaming service.

In conclusion, as streaming prices continue to rise, consumers are turning to card-linked offers as a way to save money on their subscriptions. The collaboration between financial institutions and streaming services demonstrates the importance of offering incentives to customers in a competitive market. By leveraging card-linked offers, consumers can enjoy their favorite content without breaking the bank.

FAQ

What are card-linked offers?

Card-linked offers are discounts or incentives that are linked to a consumer’s credit or debit card. These offers can be automatically applied when the consumer makes a purchase using their linked card.

How do card-linked offers benefit consumers?

Card-linked offers provide opportunities for consumers to save money on their purchases. By linking their cards to specific offers, consumers can receive discounts, cashback, or other rewards without the need for coupons or codes.

Do all streaming services offer card-linked offers?

Not all streaming services offer card-linked offers. However, some providers, like Peacock, have partnered with financial institutions to provide incentives to their customers. It’s worth checking with your preferred streaming service to see if they offer any card-linked offers or discounts.