Discover the Trending Delight: Caramel Chai

If you’re someone who can’t resist the warm embrace of a cup of chai, then this article is for you. Brace yourself for a unique twist on this classic beverage: caramel chai. This delightful concoction has been making waves on Instagram, with countless reels and videos showcasing the making of this indulgent beverage. If you’re intrigued and want to give it a shot, read on to learn how to make your own caramel chai.

Making caramel chai is a bit different from preparing your regular cup of tea, but the end result is a flavor experience that caramel enthusiasts will adore. To start, take a pan and add sugar to taste along with two teaspoons of water. Stir constantly and cook over low flame until the mixture caramelizes. This is the crucial step that infuses the distinctive caramel flavor into your chai.

Once your sugar has caramelized, the next steps are easy. Follow your usual tea-making process adding water to the caramel and bringing it to a quick boil. Then, add your preferred tea leaves and, for an added touch of sophistication, a hint of cardamom. After a few minutes of boiling, strain the mixture, add milk to taste, and serve. It’s that simple.

If you’re eager to see the caramel chai-making process in action, check out the Instagram video posted content creator Chandni Mittal for a step-by-step visual guide.

Opinions on caramel chai are varied among chai lovers on Instagram, with many expressing their curiosity and willingness to give it a try. So, are you ready to embark on this caramel-infused journey and discover the warmth of caramel chai for yourself?

