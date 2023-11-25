WhatsApp: Beyond Chat and Calls

WhatsApp is not just any ordinary messaging and calling application; it has become an integral part of people’s lives worldwide. With over 2 billion users, this platform has revolutionized the way we connect and interact with others.

Apart from its primary purpose of facilitating communication, WhatsApp offers various features to enhance the user experience. One such feature is the ability to customize ringtone preferences for incoming calls and messages, allowing individuals to personalize their interaction with the app.

So, how can you set a custom ringtone on WhatsApp?

Changing the Ringtone for Calls on WhatsApp (Android)

Follow these steps to alter your phone’s ringtone on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp on your Android device.

2. Tap the three-dot icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

3. Select “Settings” from the menu.

4. Choose “Notifications.”

5. Scroll down to the “Call” section to customize your call ringtone.

6. Pick a ringtone from the system ringtones or select one from your phone’s saved options.

Changing the Ringtone for Specific Contacts

If you want to have a unique ringtone for a specific contact, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp on your phone.

2. Go to the “Chat” tab.

3. Select the contact you wish to set a custom ringtone for.

4. Tap on the contact’s name to access their profile.

5. Scroll down and choose “Custom Notifications.”

6. Check the box for “Use custom notifications.”

7. Select the desired ringtone from the “Call Notifications” section.

By personalizing your ringtone preferences on WhatsApp, you can add a touch of uniqueness to your communication experience. Whether it’s setting a favorite song or a specific soundbite, the choice is yours.

FAQ:

Q: How many users does WhatsApp have worldwide?

A: WhatsApp has over 2 billion users globally.

Q: Are these ringtone customization options available for all devices?

A: The steps provided in this article are specifically for Android devices. However, WhatsApp offers similar customization features for iOS users through the settings menu.

