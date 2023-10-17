How to Transfer WhatsApp Chats between Android and iPhone

WhatsApp is a popular messaging and calling application that can be downloaded for free on mobile phones, tablets, and even desktops. Many people use WhatsApp for work discussions and other important conversations, so it’s essential to keep a record of these chats.

If you’re getting a new phone and need to transfer all your data, including WhatsApp chats, it’s usually an easy process if you’re switching between Android devices or iPhones. However, if you’re switching from an Android phone to an iPhone, or vice versa, the process can be a bit more complicated.

To transfer WhatsApp chats from an Android phone to an iPhone, here are the steps according to WhatsApp’s official help page:

1. Prepare your Android and iPhone devices.

2. Download and open the “Move to iOS” app on your Android phone, and follow the instructions on the screen.

3. A code will be displayed on your iPhone. Enter this code into your Android phone when prompted, click “Continue,” and follow the instructions on the screen.

4. Select “WhatsApp” on the “Transfer data” screen.

5. Click “Start” on your Android phone and wait while WhatsApp prepares the data for export. You will be temporarily logged out of your Android phone after the data is prepared.

6. Click “Continue” to return to the Move to iOS app.

7. Click “Continue” to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone, and wait until the Move to iOS app confirms that the transfer process is complete.

8. Download the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store on your iPhone.

9. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number you used on your Android phone.

10. Click “Start” when prompted and allow the transfer process to complete.

11. Once the process is done, you will be able to view all your WhatsApp chats on your iPhone.

Transferring WhatsApp chats from an iPhone to an Android phone follows a similar process:

1. Prepare your Android and iPhone devices.

2. Connect the Android phone to the iPhone using a USB Type-C to Lightning cable.

3. Install and open WhatsApp on your Android phone. A QR code will appear on the screen.

4. On your iPhone, go to the “Settings” menu in WhatsApp, click “Chats,” and select the “Transfer chat to Android” option. Make sure your phone is not locked during this process.

5. Scan the QR code on the Android phone using the iPhone.

6. Once the app prepares the backup, click “Start Transfer.”

7. Wait for the process to finish, and do not use either device during the transfer.

8. After the transfer process is complete, disconnect the cable.

9. Open WhatsApp on your Android phone, and log in using the same WhatsApp number.

It’s important to note that you should use an Android phone with Android 12 or a newer operating system, and WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or higher on the iPhone, and WhatsApp version 2.21.16.20 or higher on Android.

Source: KOMPAS.com (without URL)