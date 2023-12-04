WhatsApp Introduces Chat Lock Feature for Extra Privacy

WhatsApp has unveiled a new feature for Android and iPhone users that allows them to activate Chat Lock, providing an additional layer of privacy to their conversations. By enabling Chat Lock, users must authenticate their device, such as with a phone password, Face ID, fingerprint, or a secret code of their choice, to access and read or send messages.

The locked chats will be stored separately from other chats in the Locked Chats folder, creating a more secure environment for sensitive conversations. When Chat Lock is enabled, notification content and contacts will be hidden, and notifications will only display as “WhatsApp: 1 new message.”

To further protect media privacy, users are advised to disable chat lock for saving media to their phone’s gallery. It’s important to note that if Chat Lock is activated on one device, such as a smartphone, the locked chats will only be secured on that particular device. Chats on other linked devices, such as laptops, will not be locked.

WhatsApp has documented the step-by-step process to activate Chat Lock and hide locked messages with a secret code on their official blog. Here are the instructions:

How to Enable Chat Lock on WhatsApp:

1. Long-press the chat you want to lock.

2. Select the chat, then press and hold.

3. Tap the three-dot icon and choose “Lock Chat.”

Creating a WhatsApp Secret Code:

Once Chat Lock is activated, users can opt to lock their chats with a secret code different from their phone’s password. For additional privacy, users can also choose to hide the Locked Chats folder so it doesn’t appear in the chat list, only appearing when the secret code is entered in the search bar.

To create a secret code:

1. Open the Locked Chats folder and click on Settings.

2. Tap Secret Code, then Create Secret Code.

3. Set your code and click Next.

4. Confirm the code and you’re done.

With the introduction of Chat Lock, WhatsApp users can now have better control over the privacy of their conversations, enhancing their overall messaging experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I lock any chat on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can lock any chat on WhatsApp following the provided steps in the article.

2. Will the locked chats be visible to others on my phone?

No, the locked chats will be stored in a separate folder called Locked Chats, and they will not be visible in the main chat list.

3. Can I use a secret code instead of my phone’s password to lock chats?

Absolutely, WhatsApp allows you to set a secret code of your choice to lock your chats, providing an additional layer of security beyond your phone’s password.

4. Can I hide the Locked Chats folder?

Yes, you have the option to hide the Locked Chats folder so that it is not visible in the chat list. It will only appear when you enter the secret code in the search bar.

5. Will my locked chats be secured on all my linked devices?

No, if you activate Chat Lock on one device, such as your smartphone, the locked chats will only be secured on that particular device. Chats on other linked devices will not be locked.