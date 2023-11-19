How to Delete Contacts on WhatsApp: A Step-by-Step Guide

WhatsApp, one of the most popular messaging applications used many people, allows users to delete contacts for various reasons. Whether it’s because the contact is no longer active or considered bothersome, knowing how to remove a contact on WhatsApp can be helpful. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to delete contacts on both iPhone and Android devices.

Deleting WhatsApp Contacts on iPhone

To delete a contact on WhatsApp from your iPhone, follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to the “Chat” tab. Tap on the “New Chat” icon. Select the contact you want to delete. Tap on the contact’s name at the top. Scroll down and click on “Edit”. Select “Delete Contact”.

Deleting WhatsApp Contacts on Android

If you are using an Android device, here’s how you can delete a contact on WhatsApp:

Open WhatsApp and go to the “Chat” tab. Tap on the “New Chat” icon located at the bottom right. Select the name of the contact you want to delete. Tap on the contact’s name at the top. Tap on the three-dot icon at the top right. Select “View in Address Book”. Tap on the three-dot icon again and click on “Delete”.

After deleting a contact, it is recommended to refresh your WhatsApp contact list clicking on the three-dot icon and selecting “Refresh”. Keep in mind that deleting a contact will not remove your chat history with them. If you also want to delete the chat history, follow these steps:

Go to the “Chat” tab. Press and hold the individual chat you want to delete. Select the trash bin icon and click on “Delete”.

Deleting unwanted contacts on WhatsApp can help declutter your messaging experience. By following these simple steps, you’ll be able to easily remove contacts that are no longer relevant or causing any inconvenience.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does deleting a contact on WhatsApp block them?

No, deleting a contact on WhatsApp does not block them. It simply removes the contact from your WhatsApp contact list.

2. Can I retrieve a deleted contact on WhatsApp?

No, once you delete a contact on WhatsApp, it cannot be retrieved. You would need to save their contact information again to restore it.

3. Will deleting a contact on WhatsApp delete our past conversations?

No, deleting a contact on WhatsApp will not delete your past conversations with them. The chat history will still be visible unless you delete it separately.

4. Can I delete multiple contacts at once on WhatsApp?

No, WhatsApp does not have a feature to delete multiple contacts at once. You will need to delete each contact individually.

5. How can I block a contact on WhatsApp?

To block a contact on WhatsApp, open the chat with the contact, tap on the contact’s name at the top, scroll down, and select “Block”.