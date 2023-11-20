Fresh Insights on How to Delete Contacts on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Messenger is a popular messaging application widely used people around the world. While using WhatsApp, there may come a time when you need to delete certain contacts. Deleting WhatsApp contacts is often done for various reasons, such as when a contact’s number becomes invalid or inactive, or when the contact is deemed bothersome. However, some users may still be unsure about the steps to delete a contact on WhatsApp due to the multiple clicks involved in the process.

Here’s a new approach to deleting WhatsApp contacts:

1. Deleting WhatsApp Contacts on an iPhone:

– Open WhatsApp and go to the “Chat” tab.

– Click the “New Chat” icon.

– Select the contact you want to delete.

– Tap on the contact’s name at the top.

– Scroll down and click “Edit.”

– Choose “Delete Contact.”

2. Deleting WhatsApp Contacts on an Android Phone:

– Open WhatsApp and go to the “Chat” tab.

– Tap the “New Chat” icon at the bottom right.

– Select the contact you want to delete.

– Click on the contact’s name at the top.

– Tap the three-dot icon at the top right.

– Select “View in Address Book.”

– Tap the three-dot icon and click “Delete.”

Once you have deleted a contact, refresh your WhatsApp contact list clicking the three-dot icon and selecting “Refresh.”

FAQ:

Q: Will deleting a contact on WhatsApp also delete the chat history?

A: No, deleting a contact using the above method will not delete the chat history. If you want to delete the chat history, you need to select the individual chat, hold it, and click the trash icon.

Q: How can I delete WhatsApp contacts on other devices?

A: The steps mentioned above are applicable for both iPhone and Android devices. However, the user interface may vary slightly on different operating systems.

Q: Is it possible to recover a deleted WhatsApp contact?

A: No, once a contact is deleted on WhatsApp, it cannot be recovered. Make sure to double-check before deleting any contacts.

Deleting unwanted contacts on WhatsApp is a simple process that can help declutter your contact list and enhance your messaging experience. Keep in mind the steps mentioned above and enjoy a streamlined WhatsApp experience!