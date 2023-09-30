The appearance of channels or chat groups in WhatsApp may disturb users. Therefore, this article will explain in detail how to remove WhatsApp channels and restore the original interface.

WhatsApp channels are a new feature that can be quite annoying because they are integrated with the status list. The WhatsApp channels are located in the WhatsApp update menu.

The update menu in WhatsApp replaces the previous status menu. The status list is now found within the WhatsApp update menu, along with the channels. You can see the interface in the image below.

The presence of the channel list within the WhatsApp status may be bothersome for some users. The update menu can be filled with messages from channel accounts or chat groups. This can clutter the status list and make it less enjoyable to browse.

To remove the channels and restore the original WhatsApp interface, you can simply unfollow or unsubscribe from all the channel accounts you have followed. Here’s how:

Open the WhatsApp update menu. If you have followed any channel accounts, the channel list will appear below the status list in the update menu. Click and open the chat room of the channel account you want to remove. In the chat room, click the three-dot icon and select the “Unfollow” option. Once you click the “Unfollow” option, the channel account will be removed from the list, and you will no longer receive any messages or updates from it. Repeat these steps for all the channel accounts you want to remove.

By removing the channels in WhatsApp, you will no longer receive any distracting messages and the status list will be more enjoyable to browse.

WhatsApp channels are a new feature that allows users to follow information channels from verified accounts. In Indonesia, examples of verified accounts with information channels on WhatsApp include BMKG, Kominfo, Kemenkes, Kemendikbud, Kemendag, OJK, and Bawaslu.

Sources:

KOMPAS.com