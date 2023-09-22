WhatsApp Introduces Channel Feature for Users

WhatsApp, a popular communication platform, has recently introduced a new feature called Channels. This feature allows users to follow their favorite creators, media outlets, or artists who have official WhatsApp accounts. Similar to group chats, Channels enable the channel owner to share information, such as photos, content, and videos, while followers can react with emojis.

To create a channel on WhatsApp, users must have a verified account, which is not available for regular personal accounts. However, personal account users can still follow channels of their choice. To create a channel, follow these steps:

– Open the latest version of WhatsApp.

– Click on the “Updates” tab located in the middle of the chat and call tabs.

– Tap the “+” icon at the bottom.

– Proceed after reading the channel’s terms of use.

– Choose a name for the channel.

– Add a description for the channel.

– Click “Create Channel”.

– The channel is now ready to be launched.

For users who want to find and follow channels on WhatsApp, here are the steps:

– Open the latest version of WhatsApp.

– Click on the “Updates” tab.

– Scroll down and click on “Search Channels”.

– Choose the desired channel.

– Click the “+” icon to follow the channel.

These steps provide a simple guide for both creating and finding channels on WhatsApp. Channels offer a new way for users to stay updated with their favorite content creators, media outlets, or artists on the popular communication platform.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A popular messaging application owned Facebook that allows users to send text messages, make voice/video calls, and share media.

– Channels: A feature on WhatsApp that enables users to follow and receive updates from their favorite creators, media outlets, or artists.

Source: This article was written Argya D. Maheswara, a participant in the Certified Internship Program at detikcom.