How to Remove WhatsApp Channels and Improve Your Status

WhatsApp channels, also known as WhatsApp channels, have sparked frustration among some users. These channels take up space in the status section and are considered disruptive because they make it difficult for users to highlight their contact’s status. However, there is a simple solution to remove the channel display on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp channels are a new feature located in the WhatsApp update menu. They replace the status menu, which typically displays a list of WhatsApp statuses. These channels allow users to follow verified accounts and receive the latest messages or information from various sources. In Indonesia, there are several verified accounts with WhatsApp channels, including BMKG, several ministries, Bawaslu, and many others. This feature allows users to follow these accounts and receive one-way information updates.

If you find this feature bothersome, here’s how you can remove the channel display on WhatsApp:

Open the WhatsApp application and select the “WhatsApp Update” menu. If you have previously followed some WhatsApp channel accounts, you will see a list of channels located just below the status list in the “WhatsApp Update” menu. In the list of channels you have followed, click and open the chat room of the channel account you want to remove. In the chat room of the channel account, click the three-dot icon (usually located in the top right corner) and select the “Unfollow” option. Once you click the “Unfollow” option, the channel account will be removed from your channel list, and you will no longer receive information or messages from it.

By following these steps for all the channel accounts you follow, your WhatsApp status list will become more organized and free from these disruptions.

Sources:

– Kompas TV