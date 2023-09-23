WhatsApp Channels: How to View Muted Status After Update

WhatsApp recently released a new feature called WhatsApp Channels, which has caused changes to the appearance of the status menu. Many users have expressed confusion and hope that the WhatsApp display can be reverted to its previous state. One of the confusing aspects for users is the location of the list of muted status updates.

Previously, WhatsApp provided a feature to mute status updates, which allowed users to prevent updates from certain contacts from appearing in the latest updates. However, users could still view muted status updates scrolling down to the “Muted Updates” section. But after the update, users will only find “Channels” when scrolling down, and the list of muted status updates does not appear.

To view muted status updates after the Saluran WhatsApp feature update, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Tap on the “Updates” tab

3. Tap on “More” (three-dot icon) next to the “Status”

4. Tap on “Muted Updates”

5. The list of muted status updates will then appear.

If users find this method a bit complex, they have the option to reactivate previously muted status updates or adjust the mute settings. To reactivate muted status updates, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Tap on the “Updates” tab

3. Tap on “More” (three-dot icon) next to the “Status”

4. Tap on “Muted Updates”

5. The muted status updates will reappear.

6. Long press on the name of the contact whose status you want to reactivate

7. Tap on “Unmute”.

This way, the status will reappear in the list of recent updates.

Regarding adding contacts to the muted status list, follow these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp

2. Tap on the “Updates” tab

3. Long press on the status update you want to hide

4. Tap on “Mute”.

WhatsApp Channels, or WhatsApp Channel, is a one-way broadcast group for celebrities, institutions, or other public figures to distribute information to their followers, similar to what is done on Telegram and Instagram. WhatsApp Channels has been launched in more than 150 countries. When joining WhatsApp Channels, users do not need to worry because WhatsApp does not disclose phone numbers or user identities to others in the same channel. Messages sent in WhatsApp Channels are available for 30 days. Those who join a channel cannot post in the WhatsApp Channel or see who else is in the channel.

Source: Kompas.com