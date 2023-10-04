How to View Muted Status on WhatsApp After the Introduction of Channel Feature

WhatsApp users may now be confused about the location of muted statuses after the arrival of the new channel feature. Previously, the list of muted WhatsApp statuses was located at the bottom of the regular status list. However, with the introduction of the channel feature, the location of the muted status list has changed. So, how can one view muted WhatsApp statuses?

In order to view muted statuses, users need to follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp updates menu. Click on the three-dot icon located in the top right corner of the updates page. Select the “Muted Status” option. Finally, users will be presented with a list of muted WhatsApp statuses.

With these simple steps, users no longer have to be confused when trying to find muted WhatsApp statuses after the introduction of the channel feature.

It is important to note that the channel feature is located in the WhatsApp updates menu, which replaces the status menu. This new feature allows users to follow and receive up-to-date messages and information from verified accounts with a green checkmark.

In summary, WhatsApp users can now easily access their muted statuses following the steps outlined above. With the introduction of the channel feature, the location of the muted status list has changed, but it is still accessible through the updates menu. This new feature provides users with the ability to receive information and messages from verified accounts they are interested in. So, stay updated with the latest WhatsApp features and enjoy a seamless messaging experience!

