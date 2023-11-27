New WhatsApp Feature Allows Email Login as an Alternative Method

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new security features such as chat lock, account protection, and device verification in 2023. These features have been implemented to enhance the safety and security of user accounts. One of the latest features enables users to link their email address to their WhatsApp account, allowing it to serve as an alternative login method.

The addition of this feature simply requires users to input their email address into the WhatsApp application. Once added, the email address can be used as an alternative method to receive a 6-digit verification code for logging into the app. While a phone number is still required to have a WhatsApp account, this feature can be particularly useful for individuals who may have difficulties receiving SMS messages, such as when traveling abroad or in areas with limited cellular network coverage. In these cases, users can utilize the email-linked account to log in through hotel or public Wi-Fi networks.

To access WhatsApp using an email, follow the steps below:

1. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile device.

2. Select the “Settings” menu, then click on “Account.”

3. You will find the option “Email address.” Click on it and enter your active email address, then click “Next.”

4. A verification code will be sent to your email.

5. Enter the verification code and click “Verify Email.”

6. Your email address is now linked to your WhatsApp account, allowing you to receive OTP codes during the login process.

7. Users can change their email address at any time clicking on the “edit (pencil)” icon.

Furthermore, if you switch devices or use WhatsApp on a new device, there will be an additional option to log in using your email address. Simply download and open the WhatsApp application on your new device, select the option to log in using an email address, enter the previously registered email address, and enter the 6-digit OTP code to successfully log into your WhatsApp account.

It is important to note that the linked email address will remain private and not visible to other WhatsApp users, just like the phone number. Additionally, the email address will not replace the phone number associated with the WhatsApp account, as a phone number is still required during the account creation process.

By introducing the option for email login, WhatsApp provides users with a convenient alternative method to access their accounts, particularly in situations where SMS messages may be inaccessible. This additional layer of security enhances the overall user experience and reinforces WhatsApp’s commitment to user privacy and data protection.

FAQ

Q: Can I use an email address to log into WhatsApp without a phone number?

A: No, a phone number is still required to have a WhatsApp account. However, the email login feature serves as an alternative method to receive OTP codes for logging in.

Q: Can other WhatsApp users see my linked email address?

A: No, the linked email address remains private and is not visible to other WhatsApp users.

Q: Can I change my linked email address?

A: Yes, you can change your linked email address at any time accessing the “Settings” menu in WhatsApp and selecting the option to edit your email address.

Q: What happens if I switch devices?

A: If you switch devices or use WhatsApp on a new device, there will be an option to log in using your email address. Simply enter your previously registered email address and the OTP code to log into your account.

Q: Does the email address replace the phone number for WhatsApp?

A: No, the email address does not replace the phone number associated with the WhatsApp account. A phone number is still required during the account creation process.