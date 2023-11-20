WhatsApp Introduces HD Photo and Video Sharing Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application, is known for its diverse range of features. Among these features is the ability to share photos and videos. In August 2023, WhatsApp officially released a new feature that allows users to send high-quality (HD) photos. With this feature, the quality of the sent photos will not be compromised, ensuring that images remain clear and intact.

So, how can you send photos in HD format on WhatsApp? Firstly, make sure to download the latest version of WhatsApp. Once you have done that, follow these steps to send photos in HD format:

1. Open WhatsApp and select the contact you want to send the HD photo to.

2. Click on the attachment icon, resembling a paperclip.

3. Choose the image you want to send.

4. On the photo sharing screen, you will see an “HD” button at the top, next to the image editing tools.

5. Click on the “HD” button to access the photo quality options.

6. You will have the choice between standard quality and HD quality.

7. Select “HD Quality”.

8. Press “Send”.

It is worth noting that the standard photo quality on WhatsApp has a resolution of 1200×1600, while HD quality has a resolution of 3120×4160. When receiving an HD photo, users will see an “HD” label in the bottom left corner of the photo.

In addition to HD photos, WhatsApp also allows for the sending of HD videos. To send HD videos on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

1. Open a chat with someone and select the video you want to send.

2. An “HD” option will appear at the top.

3. Click on the “HD” button.

4. You will then be presented with the option to choose between standard video quality or HD quality.

5. Select “HD Quality”.

6. Click “Send”.

The standard video file quality on WhatsApp is 480p, while HD quality means a resolution of 720p. Unfortunately, users are unable to send videos in higher resolutions.

With the introduction of HD photo and video sharing, WhatsApp continues to enhance the user experience offering improved visual quality in its messaging platform.

FAQ:

Q: What is the resolution of standard photo quality on WhatsApp?

A: The resolution of standard photo quality on WhatsApp is 1200×1600.

Q: How can I send HD photos on WhatsApp?

A: To send HD photos on WhatsApp, make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed. Then, follow the steps mentioned in the article.

Q: Can I send videos in higher resolutions than HD on WhatsApp?

A: No, WhatsApp currently only supports HD video quality with a resolution of 720p.