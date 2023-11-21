WhatsApp Introduces High-Quality Photo and Video Sharing Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app known for its diverse range of features, has officially released a new feature in August 2023 that allows users to send high-quality (HD) photos. This feature ensures that the quality of the photos sent does not degrade, resulting in clear and crisp images.

So, how can you send HD photos on WhatsApp? To start, make sure you have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp. Here are the steps to send photos in HD:

1. Open WhatsApp and select the contact you want to send the HD photo to.

2. Click on the attachment icon, represented a paperclip.

3. Choose the image you want to send.

4. On the photo sharing screen, you will see an “HD” button at the top next to the image editing tools.

5. Click on the “HD” button to access the photo quality options.

6. You will be presented with the options for standard quality or HD quality.

7. Select “HD Quality.”

8. Press “Send.”

It’s important to note that the standard photo quality on WhatsApp has a resolution of 1200×1600, while HD quality has a resolution of 3120×4160. When you receive an HD photo, you will see the “HD” label in the bottom left corner of the photo.

In addition to HD photo sharing, WhatsApp has also introduced support for sending HD videos. To send HD videos, follow these steps:

1. Open a chat with someone and select the video you want to send.

2. You will see the “HD” option at the top.

3. Click on the “HD” button.

4. You will be presented with the options for standard video quality or HD quality.

5. Select “HD Quality.”

6. Click “Send.”

The standard video file quality on WhatsApp is 480p, while HD quality means it has a resolution of 720p. Unfortunately, users cannot send videos with higher resolutions than that.

With these new features, WhatsApp users can now share high-quality photos and videos, providing a better visual experience for both senders and recipients. Upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp and start enjoying the benefits of HD media sharing today.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I send HD photos on WhatsApp?

Yes, you can send HD photos on WhatsApp following a few simple steps. Ensure that you have the latest version of WhatsApp, select the contact you want to send the HD photo to, click on the attachment icon, choose the image, and select “HD Quality” before sending.

2. What is the resolution of HD photos on WhatsApp?

The resolution of HD photos on WhatsApp is 3120×4160, providing high-quality and clear images.

3. Can I send HD videos on WhatsApp?

Yes, WhatsApp also supports HD video sharing. The resolution of HD videos on WhatsApp is 720p, which offers better visual clarity compared to standard video quality.

4. What is the resolution of standard video quality on WhatsApp?

The standard video quality on WhatsApp has a resolution of 480p.