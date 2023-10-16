What is WhatsApp GB and How to Install it?

WhatsApp GB, also known as WhatsApp GB Plus, is a variant of the popular messaging application, WhatsApp. This app has gained popularity because it provides additional features that are not available in the official WhatsApp. However, it is important to note that the use of WhatsApp GB can violate the terms of service of the official WhatsApp, and its use is at your own risk.

WhatsApp GB is a messaging application based on the source code of the official WhatsApp but with additional features that can enhance the user experience. Some of the commonly liked features of WhatsApp GB include customized themes, more privacy options, media downloads without permission, flexible settings, and the ability to send larger files.

However, using WhatsApp GB comes with risks. It is not an official app and can result in your account being blocked WhatsApp. Additionally, there is no guarantee of the security of your personal data when using this third-party application.

To install WhatsApp GB, follow these steps:

1. Backup your chats: Before installing WhatsApp GB, it is important to backup your chats in the official WhatsApp. Go to Settings > Chats > Chat backup.

2. Uninstall official WhatsApp: WhatsApp GB and the official WhatsApp cannot be installed on the same device. So, uninstall the official WhatsApp from your device. Remember to backup your chats before uninstalling the app.

3. Allow Unknown Sources: Before installing WhatsApp GB, you need to allow installation from unknown sources. Go to Settings > Security > Allow installation from unknown sources and enable this option.

4. Download WhatsApp GB: Download WhatsApp GB from the official website or a trusted source. Make sure you get the latest and legitimate version.

5. Install the application: Open the downloaded APK file and follow the installation instructions. Once done, open the WhatsApp GB application.

6. Verify your number: When you first open WhatsApp GB, you will be prompted to enter your mobile number. Enter your number and follow the verification steps.

7. Restore Chats: After successfully verifying your number, you will be given the option to restore your previously backed up chats.

Now you can start using WhatsApp GB with its various additional features. However, it is important to note once again that WhatsApp GB operates outside the control of the official WhatsApp, and its usage can result in an account blockage. Ensure you use this app with consideration and awareness of its risks.

When using WhatsApp GB, always update your app to the latest version and regularly backup your chats. Also, remember that rules and regulations regarding third-party apps can change over time, so stay updated on the latest news regarding the usage of WhatsApp GB.

Sources:

– No specific sources mentioned in the original article.