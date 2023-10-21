WhatsApp to be Blocked on Older Android Devices Starting October 24, 2023

WhatsApp announced that its service will no longer be available on a number of older phones as they are updating their features and system interface. This move is a result of the various updates WhatsApp has rolled out, bringing new and exciting features that enhance user experience.

One of the consequences of these updates is that some older phones will no longer be able to access WhatsApp. Starting from October 24, 2023, WhatsApp will be blocked on Android devices running on operating systems older than Android 5.0.

If you are still using an older phone with a more outdated operating system, you will no longer be able to use WhatsApp or access your personal chats and groups. WhatsApp stated in their official statement, “Starting from October 24, 2023, we will only support Android OS version 5.0 or newer. We regularly stop supporting older operating systems to focus on supporting the latest ones.”

To ensure that your Android device is running on the latest operating system and can still use WhatsApp after October 24, 2023, you can follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings on your device.

2. Select About Phone.

3. Check the software information. If your phone shows that it is using Android version 5.0 or newer, your device will not be blocked WhatsApp.

It is important to keep your operating system updated to ensure that you can continue using WhatsApp and benefit from its features. As technology advances, older devices may no longer be compatible with the latest software updates. Therefore, staying up to date with the latest operating system is crucial for a seamless WhatsApp experience.

Source: Beritasatu.com