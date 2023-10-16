WhatsApp Introduces AI Stickers and Group Chat Event Feature

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has recently announced a range of artificial intelligence (AI) based products and features to enhance the user experience on WhatsApp. One of its standout features is AI Stickers, which allows users to create their own stickers with the help of AI technology. These stickers automatically appear in the sticker tray and can be shared with contacts at any time, enriching the way users communicate on the platform.

However, it’s important to note that AI stickers on WhatsApp currently only support the English language. Users who want to create AI stickers need to input descriptions in English to use this feature. Additionally, this feature is only available in certain countries, so it’s necessary to check its availability in your region.

If you’re interested in trying out the AI Stickers feature on WhatsApp, here are the steps to follow:

Open the WhatsApp application on your phone. Open the desired chat. Tap on the Smiley icon followed the sticker icon. Select the “Create” option and proceed with the instructions. Enter the desired sticker description. The application will generate 4 stickers based on the description. Select your favorite sticker or edit the description if necessary. If you’re satisfied with the sticker, tap “Send” to share it with your friends.

However, make sure to check if this feature is available in your region before trying it out. With AI Stickers, WhatsApp introduces a new touch to how we communicate through this instant messaging platform.

In addition to the AI Stickers feature, WhatsApp is also developing a new feature called Group Chat Event. This feature allows users to schedule events and coordinate discussions within group chats, reducing the risk of missed or late calls for specific events. Currently in the testing stage, Group Chat Event is exclusively available for a certain group of WhatsApp Beta users. Users will have to wait for future app updates to access this feature.

Another leaked feature being tested WhatsApp developers is called “Secret Code”. This feature allows users to lock their chats, not only on one device but also on connected devices, and use special passwords for protected chat folders. WhatsApp will recommend the use of simple words or emojis as codes to quickly find locked chats. This feature is still in development and will be rolled out to all WhatsApp users in the coming weeks or months.

WhatsApp has been introducing several new features in recent months, including WhatsApp Channel, sharing high-definition images and videos, creating nameless groups, editing media texts, and more, to give users more control over the privacy and security of their messages.

Source: Liputan6.com

