Car Crashes Into Apple Store in Naperville, Illinois: A Wake-Up Call for Store Security

In yet another unsettling incident, a car rammed into the front glass windows of the Apple Store in Naperville, Illinois early Monday morning, according to a report the Chicago Tribune. This follows a similar incident that occurred in Massachusetts just a year ago, highlighting the need for enhanced store security measures.

The crash took place around 6 a.m., as witnesses report the car plowing through the parking lot and directly into the Apple Store. An image shared on Twitter illustrates the aftermath of the collision, revealing the significant damage caused.

Authorities have yet to identify the driver as the car was found abandoned upon police arrival. At this point, details surrounding the incident remain scarce, including whether any merchandise was stolen. However, it is worth noting that the Naperville Apple Store has been a frequent target of thefts and burglaries since 2010.

Fortunately, the store was closed when the crash occurred, resulting in no injuries to employees or customers. This serves as a marked contrast to the previous incident at the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple Store, which led to 16 injuries and tragically, one fatality.

Although Apple has not yet issued a statement regarding the Naperville crash, the store’s website confirms its temporary closure today and plans to reopen tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time.

This recent incident should serve as a wake-up call for Apple and other retailers to prioritize store security. Taking proactive measures to prevent such incidents not only protects the physical integrity of the stores, but also ensures the safety of employees and customers.

FAQ:

Q: Were there any injuries in the recent crash at the Apple Store in Naperville?

A: Fortunately, since the store was closed at the time, no employees or customers were injured in the crash.

Q: Has the driver of the car been identified?

A: The driver has not been identified yet as the car was found abandoned at the scene. Police are currently investigating the incident.

Q: Has Apple commented on the crash?

A: Apple has not issued a statement regarding the incident at the Naperville, Illinois store.

Q: Has the Naperville Apple Store been a target of previous thefts?

A: Yes, according to the Chicago Tribune, the Naperville Apple Store has been targeted robberies, thefts, and burglaries since 2010.