New Technology Helps Man Recover Stolen Car, Thwarts Swindlers

A man in North Birmingham, Jayy Robinson, had a stroke of luck when he used technology to recover his stolen car after a thief tried to sell it back to him. Jayy woke up one morning to find both his Volkswagen Golf and Seat Ateca missing from his driveway. He immediately reported the theft to the police and shared details on social media in an effort to track down the vehicles.

Fortunately, a friend notified Jayy that his stolen Seat Ateca had appeared on a Snapchat story. The Snapchat account holder demanded that Jayy transfer £2,000 if he wanted his car back. To prove they still had the vehicle, they sent Jayy a blurry video of the car parked in an undisclosed location.

Using their tech-savvy skills, Jayy’s friends turned to Google Earth to identify the location where the video was filmed. Through a reverse image search, they were able to pinpoint a housing estate in West Bromwich. With this information in hand, Jayy immediately contacted the police who responded swiftly and retrieved the stolen Seat Ateca within 15 minutes.

Jayy expressed his gratitude towards his friends who assisted in locating his car and issued a stern message to the thieves, urging them to embrace the consequences of their actions. The recovered vehicle has been sent for forensic examination to gather evidence that could potentially lead to the apprehension of the culprits.

This incident highlights the power of technology when it comes to combatting criminal activities. With tools like Google Earth and reverse image searches, individuals can arm themselves with valuable information to aid law enforcement agencies in recovering stolen property.

