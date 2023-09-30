Car Theft on the Rise in Sydney and NSW, Social Media Influence Cited as a Factor

Car thefts and break-ins have been increasing in various regions of Sydney and NSW, with social media posts showcasing car thefts being identified as one of the main driving factors behind this trend. Sydney’s north shore, inner west, and east, as well as areas such as Strathfield, The Hills Shire, Ryde, Hornsby, and Parramatta, have recorded the fastest proportional increases in stolen cars over the past two years, with rates climbing more than 50 percent. However, the total number of thefts in these areas remains below 800 vehicles, while more than 1200 cars were stolen from Blacktown and Canterbury-Bankstown.

According to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR), car thefts across NSW have seen an average increase of 23 percent in the year leading up to June 2023. This rise in thefts can, in part, be attributed to a “bounce-back” from the decline in crimes due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021. Jackie Fitzgerald, the executive director of BOCSAR, has stated that the numbers are particularly escalating in certain regions of western and northern NSW. Social media platforms like TikTok, where instructional videos onpassing vehicle security have been shared, may be contributing to this increase in car thefts.

The phenomenon dubbed the “Kia Challenge” gained notoriety in the United States, where instructional videos on social media showcased methods topass vehicle security systems, resulting in a series of car thefts. A $200 million settlement stemming from a class-action lawsuit was reached as a result. Additionally, police have expressed concern over gangs of youths breaking into houses, stealing car keys, and selling the stolen vehicles for a few thousand dollars.

Fitzgerald highlighted that vehicles stolen in regional NSW are more likely to be recovered in Sydney, suggesting they are opportunistic crimes for joyriding and transport. In contrast, car thefts in Sydney are more likely to be organized offenses for the purpose of selling the vehicle or its parts. In response to the rising car theft rates, NSW Police relaunched Operation Regional Mongoose in November 2022 to target serious property-related crimes committed predominantly young offenders, resulting in multiple arrests.

Car theft rates have been declining over the past two decades, with the recent increase being a minor bump in this downward trend. Older cars manufactured before 2011 are stolen almost twice as often as newer models. Holdens, Jeeps, Land Rovers, and Audis are the brands most at risk of theft, while Hondas and Suzukis have lower rates of theft. Notably, car brands such as Kias, Jeeps, Isuzus, Land Rovers, and Volkswagens have experienced increased theft rates in the past five years.

Authorities are urging residents to be vigilant with their vehicle security measures, including locking cars, keeping valuables out of sight, and avoiding leaving spare keys in the vehicle. While car thefts can have an impact on insurance premiums, it is considered a minor contributing factor.

