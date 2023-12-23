Netflix Unveils Epic Sports Documentary: A Deeper Dive into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Netflix is set to release an exhilarating new sports documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of the highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup. Titled “Captains of the World,” the six-episode docuseries promises to provide an unprecedented look at the triumphs and tragedies that unfolded during the prestigious tournament.

Unlike traditional sports coverage, “Captains of the World” goes beyond the game itself, delving into the personal journeys, challenges, and leadership of the team captains, prominent players, coaches, and more. With exclusive interviews, the documentary will offer audiences a unique perspective on one of the greatest sporting spectacles in history.

Executive produced a team of distinguished individuals including Leo Pearlman, Richard Thompson, Ben Turner, Gabe Turner, James Abraham, James Marley, and Paul Redman, “Captains of the World” is a collaboration between production companies Fulwell 73 and FIFA+. Renowned directors Ben Turner and Gabe Turner lead the project, with Neil Housley taking on the role of producer.

Mark your calendars, as the much-anticipated docuseries will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 30. Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or simply captivated compelling storytelling, “Captains of the World” promises to provide an unforgettable viewing experience.

Prepare to be enthralled as Netflix opens the door to the world of football’s elite, showcasing the passion, dedication, and human stories that define the beautiful game. Don’t miss out on this captivating journey through the highs and lows of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Stay tuned for “Captains of the World” and get ready to witness history unfold on your screens.