Netflix Unveils Exciting New Docuseries about FIFA World Cup Captains

Netflix is set to take sports fans on a thrilling behind-the-scenes journey into the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup with their upcoming docuseries, “Captains of the World.” This groundbreaking six-episode series will showcase the lives and journeys of some of the biggest soccer captains in the world, including global icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as they prepare for the prestigious 2022 World Cup.

Unlike previous Netflix sports reality shows, such as “Quarterback” and “Formula 1: Drive To Survive,” which have already garnered significant popularity, “Captains of the World” promises to provide an exclusive insider’s perspective into one of the most-watched events in global sports. With interviews, footage, and insights from the captains themselves, as well as prominent players and coaches, this docuseries aims to capture the tragedies, triumphs, and sheer spectacle of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Directed the talented duo Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, “Captains of the World” is a collaboration between Netflix, Fulwell 73, and FIFA+. The partnership ensures that viewers will be treated to unprecedented access and an authentic portrayal of the captains’ experiences on and off the field.

Soccer enthusiasts and Netflix subscribers can mark their calendars for the highly-anticipated premiere of “Captains of the World” on December 30. The official trailer, unveiled Netflix, offers an exciting glimpse into the captivating storytelling and compelling narratives that await fans in this unique celebration of the beautiful game.

Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey into the heart of the FIFA World Cup, filled with unforgettable moments, inspiring stories, and a deeper understanding of what it takes to lead a team to greatness. “Captains of the World” promises to be a must-watch series for both soccer fanatics and those eager to delve into the exhilarating world of international sports competition.