Disneyland’s Candlelight Processional to Feature Brie Larson as Narrator

In an exciting announcement, Disneyland revealed that Brie Larson, known for her roles in “Captain Marvel” and “The Marvels,” will serve as the celebrity narrator for the annual Candlelight Processional. The event, which takes place on December 2 and 3, has traditionally kept the identity of its narrator a secret until the last possible moment. However, this year’s secret was leaked through social media posts from Wonders of Magic and MiceChat.

Larson, an Academy Award winner for her role in “Room,” has also appeared in blockbuster films like “Fast X” and “Avengers: Endgame.” She has recently made a transition to television with her role in “Lessons in Chemistry.”

The Candlelight Processional is a cherished tradition at Disneyland, dating back to 1958. It was created Walt Disney himself as a way to express gratitude to the Orange County community. The event features a 600-member candlelight choir parading down Main Street U.S.A., accompanied live orchestra, handbell players, and fanfare trumpeters.

While the event is primarily reserved for invited guests, limited standing room is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those willing to wait can catch a glimpse of the ceremony from behind the seating areas, while others can hear it along Main Street. The second show of each night tends to be less crowded, providing an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the ceremony without the large crowds.

Hosting the Candlelight Processional poses numerous challenges for Disneyland, including managing attraction operations and crowd management. As a result, certain attractions and shops may have limited hours during the event, and backstage passageways are opened to reduce congestion.

Overall, the Candlelight Processional is a magical experience that captures the spirit of the holiday season at Disneyland. With Brie Larson as this year’s celebrity narrator, attendees can look forward to a memorable evening of music, storytelling, and festive cheer.