Captain Lee Rosbach Passes the Torch to Captain Kerry Titheradge

After an incredible ten seasons, Captain Lee Rosbach bids farewell to the hit reality TV show, Below Deck. Fans were left shocked when Bravo officially announced during BravoCon 2023 that Captain Lee will not be returning for the show’s highly anticipated 11th season, set to premiere in February. But fret not, as a familiar face will be taking the helm and keeping the excitement alive.

In a surprising turn of events, Bravo announced that Captain Kerry Titheradge, from Below Deck Adventure, will be stepping in to fill Captain Lee’s shoes. Captain Kerry is no stranger to the yachting world and brings a wealth of experience to the table. As the new captain of the magnificent M/Y St. David, Captain Kerry is sure to leave her mark on the show and continue the tradition of delivering top-notch entertainment.

While fans may be sad to see Captain Lee go, they can still look forward to the return of Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby for the upcoming season. Joining them will be a fresh batch of crew members, including Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Marie “Sunny” Marquis and Kyle Stillie, as well as stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier, and Barbie Pascual. With this exciting mix of new and familiar faces, viewers can anticipate plenty of drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments on board the M/Y St. David.

Captain Lee’s departure from the show comes after a challenging season 10, during which he faced health issues that caused him to temporarily leave the vessel for medical assistance. During his absence, Captain Sandy Yawn from Below Deck Mediterranean admirably stepped in to oversee operations. Fans will always remember Captain Lee’s unwavering leadership and his unwavering commitment to creating an enjoyable experience for both crew members and viewers alike.

