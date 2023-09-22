The Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Netflix Release Date and Synopsis

The highly anticipated animated series, “The Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,” is set to release on Netflix on October 19, 2023. Directed Medhi Leffad, this six-episode series takes place in an alternative 1992 in a country now known as Eden.

The story follows the super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk, who finds himself locked in the top-security prison of Eden after being betrayed the love of his life. In order to survive, Laserhawk must lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions.

Nathaniel Curtis stars as Dolph Laserhawk, with Boris Hiestand as Alex Taylor, Mark Ebulué as Marcus Holloway, and Steven Hartley as Gator. The series is executive produced Adi Shankar, Gerard Guillemot, Hélène Juguet, and Hugo Revon.

To watch “The Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix,” viewers can stream it on Netflix starting from its release date. Current Netflix subscribers will have access to the series, while new viewers can subscribe to the streaming platform through the Netflix app or website.

Netflix offers three subscription plans with different features. The Standard Plan With Ads is priced at $6.99 per month, while the Standard Plan Without Ads costs $15.49 per month. The Premium Plan Without Ads is priced at $19.99 per month. The higher-tier plans allow users to download movies and episodes for offline viewing on multiple supported devices.

“The Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” is described as a series set in a technocracy ruled propaganda and corruption. Dolph Laserhawk must navigate this dystopian world and carry out dangerous missions to survive alongside his team of rebel outcasts.

With its unique alternative 1992 setting and a compelling storyline, “The Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix” promises to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s animated series lineup.

