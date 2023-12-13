Are Superheroes Out of Touch with Social Media?

Summary: Superheroes are known for their heroic feats and extraordinary abilities, but it seems they struggle to keep up with the latest social media trends. From Captain America’s confusion about food pictures on Instagram to his lack of knowledge about Myspace in the past, it raises the question of whether superheroes are out of touch with social media.

In the latest issue of Captain America #4, Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, finds himself in a hospital after battling a demonic villain. In need of a phone to contact a fellow superhero, he borrows Sharon Carter’s cell phone. However, instead of simply making the call, Captain America stumbles upon a picture of food on her phone and expresses his confusion. This highlights his unawareness of the popular trend of food pictures on social media.

This isn’t the first time Captain America has faced a social media-related struggle. In 2007, during an interview with reporter Sally Floyd, Cap was interrogated about his knowledge of Myspace. The scene sparked controversy and led to numerous discussions and parodies online.

It’s clear that superheroes like Captain America are often portrayed as out of touch with the digital age. Their focus on protecting humanity from world-ending threats often leaves them with limited knowledge of social media platforms and trends. While their lack of involvement in social media may seem quaint or even refreshing to some, it begs the question of whether they are missing out on the cultural phenomena that define modern life.

Despite their technological shortcomings, superheroes continue to inspire and save the day, proving that being out of touch with social media doesn’t diminish their heroic abilities. So, while we may not find Captain America posting pictures of his latest meal on Instagram anytime soon, we can still appreciate their role in protecting the world.