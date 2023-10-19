Meta Platforms Pre-Earnings Volatility Creates Trading Opportunity

Meta Platforms (META) is experiencing high implied volatility leading up to its earnings announcement, presenting a potential trading opportunity. The short-term options have a significantly higher implied volatility than the long-term options, creating a volatility skew.

Traders can take advantage of this skew implementing a diagonal put spread, an advanced option strategy. This strategy involves using options with different expiration periods and strike prices.

For example, a trader could sell an Oct. 27 put with a strike price of 300 and simultaneously buy a Nov. 17 put with a strike price of 290. As of Wednesday’s close, the October put could be sold for around $7.60, while the November put could be bought for $7.65. This trade would have a net cost of 5 cents per contract, which limits the risk on the upside.

The downside risk with this trade is its potential maximum loss of $995, calculated multiplying the difference in the spread (10) 100 and factoring in the cost (5). On the other hand, the maximum potential gain is around $1,035 if Meta stock closes at 300 on Oct. 27.

The trade has a profitable range between 280 and 370, assuming Meta stock stays within these values. The main risk lies in the stock dropping below 280.

It is worth noting that the initial trade setup has a delta of 5, indicating it is roughly equivalent to owning 5 shares of Meta Platforms. However, this delta can change as the stock starts to move.

According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Meta stock is ranked No. 1 in its industry group, with a Composite Rating of 99, an EPS Rating of 86, and a Relative Strength Rating of 98.

As always, it is important to remember that options trading is risky and investors can lose their entire investment. This article is for educational purposes only and not a trade recommendation. It is always advised to conduct thorough research and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Sources: IBD