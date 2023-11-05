Newcomer Young Actor Steals the Show in “The Addams Family Musical”

A captivating video has taken the internet storm, showcasing the extraordinary talent of a young thespian during a table read for the Cape Fear Regional Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family Musical”. The viral TikTok video, which has amassed a staggering 4.6 million views since its posting on October 11, features Grayden Culbreth, an 11-year-old sixth-grade student at Freedom Christian Academy in Fayetteville.

In the heartwarming video, Grayden serenades the audience with his powerful rendition of “What If,” leaving his fellow cast members in awe of his vocal prowess. Seated around him during the practice session, his colleagues can’t help but look on adoringly. Grayden’s biography in the playbill reveals that he has already appeared in several plays, including a memorable performance as Babkah in the theater’s summer production of “Aladdin Jr.”

Grayden is one of two actors portraying the character Pugsley in the production, with the other being 12-year-old Aiden Soltren. Their talented performances have garnered much praise and attention, with the viral video receiving over 237,000 likes and 1,167 comments. The buzz even reached the esteemed three-time Tony Award nominee Kevin Chamberlain, who commended Grayden’s extraordinary voice.

As the video continues to capture the hearts of viewers worldwide, fans of Grayden’s talent can catch him live in action during the Cape Fear Regional Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family Musical” until November 12. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this rising star’s remarkable performance.

