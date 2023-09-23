Onimusha Video Game Series to Receive Anime Adaptation on Netflix

Capcom’s beloved video game franchise, Onimusha, is set to come to life in the form of an anime series on Netflix. Directed renowned filmmaker Takashi Miike, the upcoming anime will premiere on November 2, 2023, on the popular streaming platform.

With a blend of historical Japanese tales and supernatural elements, the original Onimusha game series was created Yoshiki Okamoto, a renowned video game legend. While the game started out as a proposed offshoot of Resident Evil, it evolved to have its own independent narrative.

The Onimusha anime will feature a changing antagonist with each title, while the core motives and aesthetics of the protagonist remain consistent. The main character is always a skilled swordsman on a mission to slay demons and formidable enemies during the waning years of Japan’s Sengoku period.

In every game, the protagonist possesses the ability to absorb Genma souls from defeated enemies, using them to restore health and enhance weapons and armor. These souls also provide power for elemental attacks with special weapons.

Netflix’s adaptation of Onimusha focuses on the character Miyamoto Musashi, modeled after the late Japanese screen icon Toshiro Mifune. The anime is set in the later Edo Period. The character is voiced esteemed Japanese voice actor Akio Otsuka, known for his work in Ghost in the Shell and Tokyo Godfathers, among others.

The trailer for Onimusha’s anime adaptation offers a glimpse of the show’s crisp CGI animation and authentic voice acting. The preview showcases a fresh take on Japan’s feudal Sengoku period and is directed Shinya Sugai, with Takashi Miike serving as supervising director and South Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi as the character designer.

The Onimusha video game series has garnered considerable success, with 8.6 million units sold worldwide. It stands as Capcom’s ninth best-selling franchise, following titles such as Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter.

