New Street Fighter 6 Update Reveals Impressive Sales Numbers, but Falls Short of Top Titles

Street Fighter fans around the world have been eagerly awaiting the release of the latest installment, Street Fighter 6. The game has garnered significant attention and hype, and Capcom recently provided an update on its sales performance. According to the company’s most recent report, Street Fighter 6 has sold a total of 2.47 million copies worldwide within three months of its release, cementing its position as one of the best-selling titles in the franchise.

Although Street Fighter 6 has achieved impressive sales numbers, it falls just behind Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition and Resident Evil 6 on Capcom’s list of best-selling games. However, given its strong sales performance, it is only a matter of time before Street Fighter 6 surpasses these titles to claim a higher spot.

Interestingly, Street Fighter 5 continues to enjoy steady sales, with an additional 100,000 copies sold during the quarter, bringing its total sales to 7.4 million. Despite its success, Street Fighter 5 has lost its top 10 position to Devil May Cry 5, which boasts slightly higher sales figures.

Capcom’s other fighting game releases, such as Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, have also seen a notable increase in sales over the three-month period. The company’s commitment to delivering quality fighting games is evident, as these titles continue to resonate with fans and contribute to Capcom’s overall success.

While Street Fighter 6 may not have the same selling power as its top-performing counterparts, Capcom remains pleased with its performance thus far. Additionally, the company has exciting plans for another major unannounced project slated for release before the end of the fiscal year, further fueling anticipation among fans.

