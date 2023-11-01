LinkedIn Surpasses One Billion Members, Enhances AI Features

LinkedIn, the business-focused social networking platform owned Microsoft (MSFT.O), announced on Wednesday (November 1, 2023) that it has surpassed one billion members. As a result, the platform is introducing more artificial intelligence (AI) features for its premium users.

Achieving billions of users places LinkedIn as one of the top social media networks, competing with platforms like Meta Platforms. Users can showcase their educational background, work experience, and professional skills.

With around 80 percent of new members registering from outside the United States (US), LinkedIn’s global reach continues to expand. This wide user base creates a diverse and vibrant community, connecting professionals from various industries and regions.

In order to further enhance user experience, LinkedIn is introducing new AI features for its premium subscribers. By subscribing and paying $39.99 per month or approximately Rp 637 thousand, members can take advantage of these features. The AI capabilities can provide valuable insights to users who may be browsing through dozens of job listings, helping them determine whether they are a good fit based on the information available on their profiles.

LinkedIn’s commitment to developing cutting-edge AI technology demonstrates its dedication to providing users with relevant and personalized experiences. As the platform continues to grow, it aims to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing demands of the professional world, facilitating meaningful connections and opportunities for its members worldwide.

FAQs

1. How many members does LinkedIn have?

LinkedIn currently has over one billion members.

2. What features does LinkedIn offer?

LinkedIn allows users to showcase their educational background, work experience, and professional skills. It also provides various networking opportunities and job listings.

3. What are the new AI features introduced LinkedIn?

LinkedIn has enhanced its AI capabilities for premium subscribers, providing insights on job listings to help users determine their suitability based on their profile information.

4. Can I access LinkedIn for free?

LinkedIn offers both free and premium membership options. Free users can access basic features, while premium members enjoy additional benefits and enhanced AI features.