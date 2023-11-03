New Low for the San Jose Sharks: Social Media Goes Silent

The Vancouver Canucks recently handed the San Jose Sharks their 10th consecutive loss of the year with a devastating 10-1 beatdown. While the players felt the weight of this defeat, it wasn’t just them who were down. Many fans, as well as the Sharks’ social media manager, also experienced a profound sense of disappointment.

Throughout the game, the Sharks’ official account on X barely posted anything. Aside from a sad reply to Sportsnet, their posts were limited to score updates sponsored SAP during intermissions and after the game. Surprisingly, there were no posts showing any highlights or even a video of the lone goal scored the Sharks late in the third period. It seems that posting anything would have been pointless as the Canucks were scoring at a rapid pace, rendering each post old news within minutes.

Fans took notice of the stark silence on social media and expressed their concern and sympathy for the person behind the Sharks’ social media account. Some even suggested sending self-care baskets to show support and understanding. It’s clear that the rough night left fans empathizing with the challenges faced the social media admin.

Looking beyond this one game, it’s evident that the San Jose Sharks have had a tough start to the season. With a current record of 0-9-1, the team has only managed to score 10 goals and has a goal differential of -35—the worst in the league a significant margin of 22 goals. It’s a disappointing position to be in, but there is hope for improvement as the Sharks will have two more opportunities to face off against the Canucks before the end of November.

