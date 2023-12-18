Canton South Players Shine in Division IV and V All-Ohio High School Football Teams

The Canton South duo of quarterback Poochie Snyder and head coach Matt Dennison have garnered recognition on the Division IV and V All-Ohio high school football teams. Snyder has been named Ohio Division IV Co-Offensive Player of the Year, while Dennison has been awarded the Coach of the Year title.

The All-Ohio teams are selected a panel of sports writers and broadcasters from across the state, sponsored the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division VI and VII teams were released on Monday, and the remaining three divisions will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.

Snyder, alongside Canton South teammate Tavon Castle and Northwest’s Connor Satterfield, earned spots on the Division IV first team. In Division V, Sandy Valley’s Nick Petro and Chapin Greer also made the first team.

Snyder shares the state’s top offensive recognition in Division IV with Glenville’s D’Shawntae Jones. As a senior and a two-time All-Ohio first team pick, Snyder holds the record for career passing yards (11,083) and touchdowns (122) in Stark County. This season, he threw for 3,701 yards, 40 touchdowns, and only six interceptions, completing an impressive 72.2% of his passes. Additionally, Snyder rushed for 1,504 yards, scoring 16 touchdowns. His remarkable performances mark his second consecutive season achieving both 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. Snyder has been recognized as the Repository Stark County Player of the Year and the PAC-7 Player of the Year, and was also a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football.

Dennison, in his third season at Canton South, has made history leading the Wildcats to their first 10-0 regular season and first-ever regional championship. Under Dennison’s guidance, the team finished the season 14-1, with their only loss coming in the state semifinal against Glenville. This outstanding performance also secured the outright PAC-7 championship for Canton South, marking their first league title in 59 years, breaking a long drought.

Castle, a first-team wide receiver for the second consecutive year, recorded another impressive season for Canton South. As a senior, he achieved 1,690 receiving yards and scored 16 touchdowns on 122 receptions. Castle also showcased his abilities on the defensive end, intercepting two passes during important games. Throughout his career, Castle has amassed 220 receptions for 3,220 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Satterfield, a first-team running back, contributed significantly to the success of the 5-6 Northwest team. Rushing for 1,400 yards at an average of 5.8 carries per carry, Satterfield scored an area-best 24 touchdowns. He also added 18 receptions for 161 yards. On defense, the 6’2, 215-pound Satterfield led Northwest in tackles for the second consecutive season, finishing with a total of 145 tackles (84 solo) and five sacks as a senior.

Canton South’s Aiden Geer and Tyler Pugh received second-team honors for offensive lineman and defensive lineman, respectively. Linebacker Landen Karovic was recognized as a third-team honoree.

In Division V, Petro excelled as a first-team quarterback. This dual-threat senior passed for 2,002 yards and 19 touchdowns while rushing for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. Petro also showcased his defensive skills, intercepting two passes and even returning one for a touchdown. Over his career, Petro has a combined total of 3,913 passing yards and 51 touchdowns. He has further cemented his athletic prowess committing to play baseball at Walsh University.

Greer, a first-team defensive lineman, set a new single-season school record with 17.5 sacks for the Sandy Valley Cardinals. He also contributed 22 tackles for loss. As a receiver, Greer made 15 receptions for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Carson Colucci from Fairless and Lukas Gilland from Sandy Valley earned second-team honors in Division V, while Fairless’ Gio Moore was recognized as a third-team defensive lineman.