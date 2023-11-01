The Importance of Work-Life Balance: A Fresh Perspective

CureFit founder Mukesh Bansal has sparked a new conversation regarding the 70-hour work week debate. Bansal believes that it is unfair to demand such long hours from employees without providing proportional compensation. In his recent LinkedIn post, he emphasized the need for companies to create a proportional upside for those working 70 hours per week.

Bansal’s response was prompted Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s advice to young professionals, advocating for a 70-hour work week to help India compete with rapidly progressing economies. While Murthy received support from individuals like JSW Group CMD Sajjan Jindal, others such as Marico chairman Harsh Mariwala stressed the importance of achieving a better work-life balance.

Bansal, who also co-founded Myntra, believes that the decision to work longer hours should be a personal choice made the employees. He stated that health, family, career, and peace of mind are crucial for everyone, and individuals should prioritize according to their personal circumstances.

Reflecting on his own experiences in Silicon Valley, Bansal acknowledged that he willingly worked long hours due to his passion and enjoyment. However, he contested the notion that increased hours necessarily lead to enhanced productivity. Instead, he encouraged individuals to focus on being effective during their working hours rather than mindlessly putting in extra time.

Furthermore, Bansal argued against virtue signaling or shaming individuals into working longer hours. He emphasized that while hard work is undeniably important for progress, it should always remain a personal choice. The world moves forward thanks to those who work hard, but it should never be forced upon individuals.

In conclusion, Mukesh Bansal’s perspective sheds light on the need for a healthy work-life balance. While dedication and hard work are valuable, it is equally crucial for individuals to prioritize their well-being and personal lives. Creating an environment that supports employees in achieving this balance will ultimately lead to more satisfied and productive individuals in the workplace.

