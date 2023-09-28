Girl Math: Justifying Life’s Indulgences in a TikTok Trend

Girl math, a viral TikTok trend, has taken social media storm, with women using humor to justify their shopping habits and everyday indulgences. It all started with a video created user Samantha James, poking fun at how women calculate the value of their purchases. The trend has since gained popularity and has been viewed over 488 million times, sparking both enjoyment and criticism from viewers.

The concept of girl math involves finding creative ways to rationalize spending money on things that may seem indulgent or unnecessary. For example, if an expensive designer bag costs $800, girl math would argue that it’s justified because it will be used every day, making the cost per wear less than $1. Similarly, if a purchase is just a few dollars short of getting free shipping, girl math suggests adding another item to the cart to save money in the long run.

Daniela Soto, who shared her own girl math video, believes that women are capable of making fun of themselves, society’s expectations, and gender norms. This trend has led many women to feel validated in their desire to treat themselves and celebrate small things that bring them joy.

However, the trend has also faced criticism for reinforcing sexist stereotypes about women being spendthrifts. Some argue that girl math diminishes the financial responsibility of women. In response, users have created “boy math” content, turning the tables to poke fun at men’s financial decisions and preferences.

These TikTok trends, including girl math, the hot girl walk, lazy girl job, and girl dinner, reflect the desire for lighthearted content and a sense of community among women. Maddy Mitchell, a content creator, believes that these trends are a way for women to come together and celebrate their shared experiences.

While some may argue that girl math perpetuates negative stereotypes, others see it as a lighthearted joke that shouldn’t be equated with intelligence. Eve Ng, an associate professor of women’s, gender, and sexuality studies, suggests that these trends reflect long-standing assumptions about women’s consumption habits.

In the end, girl math serves as a reminder that women are capable of finding humor in everyday life, even when it comes to justifying their indulgences. Whether seen as a celebration or a reinforcement of stereotypes, this TikTok trend has sparked conversations about gender differences and societal expectations.

Source: None