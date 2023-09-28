BTS’ Jungkook Teases Fans with Upcoming Project 3D and Collaboration with Jack Harlow

BTS member Jungkook has sent fans into a frenzy with the announcement of his new project titled 3D. The teaser was shared during the Global Citizen Festival on September 24, creating a lot of excitement among ARMYs. According to recent updates from BIGHIT Music, Jungkook will be collaborating with American rapper and singer Jack Harlow for 3D, which is set to be released on September 29, 2023, at 1 pm KST.

To add to the anticipation, the official BTS account shared a behind-the-scenes TikTok video of the upcoming music video for 3D. This video has only heightened fans’ excitement, and they have taken to social media platforms to express their anticipation.

Previously, Jungkook hinted at the release of his solo single during a Weverse live session on September 25, 2023. He playfully left it up to the fans to decipher the significance of the release date, which coincided with Chuseok in Korea. The artist expressed his eagerness and asked fans what they think is coming next, teasing them further.

Jungkook has been on a path of success with his solo projects. Earlier this year, he released the music video for his highly anticipated single “Seven” featuring Latto. The song received praise from fans worldwide and featured actress Han So-hee. “Seven” became the most streamed song a K-pop act on Spotify in 2023 and led Jungkook to win the MTV Video Music Awards’ “Song of Summer” category, making him the first male Korean soloist to achieve this honor.

Additionally, Jungkook has collaborated with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on the track “Left and Right,” which garnered over 780 million streams on Spotify, solidifying Jungkook’s success as a K-pop soloist.

With his upcoming collaboration with Jack Harlow in 3D, fans are eagerly anticipating what Jungkook has in store for them on September 29, 2023.

